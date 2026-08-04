'He's in toilet...': Udhayanidhi's wife's exchange with cop before arrest
What's the story
A video has emerged from Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's Chennai residence, showing his wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi asking police to wait as he was "in the toilet." This happened just moments before he was taken into custody. The footage shows police officers waiting inside the residence, seeking to meet Udhayanidhi before his police custody. "We have been waiting for a long time. I am not doing anything unlawful here," one police officer is heard saying.
Custody delay
Kiruthiga requests police to wait
Kiruthiga then is heard saying, "He's in the toilet. Please allow some time," as she requests police officers to wait a little longer before meeting her husband.
Tamil Nadu minister Ma Subramaniam was also present at the residence and appealed for more time.
The minister argued that delaying custody by a few minutes would not make much difference and could prevent public backlash.
Twitter Post
DMK workers throw slippers at police
#WATCH | Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu | DMK workers throw slippers at police, burn an effigy in protest against police detention of LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin under nine sections, including allegations that he insulted the modesty of a woman, following an FIR against him over his alleged… pic.twitter.com/wx5GVOLiyY— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
Legal obligation
Police officer insists on timely custody
However, a police officer stressed they couldn't wait indefinitely, saying, "We cannot afford to wait longer. How long can we wait?"
"He's been saying 10 minutes, 10 minutes. It's our job. We will not violate the law. If you point out that we're violating the law, then I'll agree. When that's not there, you should allow us to do our job," the police officer said.
After his arrest, DMK workers threw slippers at police and burned an effigy in protest.
Legal proceedings
Police action comes after Udhayanidhi's speech in Thanjavur
The controversy erupted after Stalin appeared to make a double-meaning comment about actor Trisha while addressing a rally on the Cauvery issue and criticizing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
As he was addressing the rally on the Cauvery issue, chants of "Trisha, Trisha" interrupted his speech.
Stalin then smiled and made an innuendo-laden remark, "Whether water comes or not, that water should come," before smirking and adding, "I meant Cauvery."
Charges filed
FIR filed against Udhayanidhi under several provisions of BNS
The Tamil Nadu Police have registered an FIR against Udhayanidhi under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The FIR includes charges for insulting a woman's modesty, intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.
Stalin approached the Madras High Court, seeking anticipatory bail after his arrest.
The court has since ordered that he be released after questioning.