'Don't fear Modi, his father': Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks spark row

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has sparked a political controversy with his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Speaking at a DMK Youth Wing event in Coimbatore , Stalin said the DMK "neither fears the Prime Minister nor his father." He said whenever Modi appears on television, people get frightened about what he is going to announce. "Demonetization and the corona (lockdown) announcements by Modi made people fearful...But if Stalin appears on TV, people are happy about the new schemes," he said.

Political fallout BJP slams DMK, INDIA bloc over 'personal attacks' on PM The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Stalin's remarks, accusing the DMK of making personal attacks on PM Modi and his family. "Congress went shirtless, topless, and characterless in the way it protested at the AI Summit....And now the DMK, its ally, has gone senseless, ethicless, and moralless," Poonawalla told ANI. He also recalled past incidents where the INDIA Alliance allegedly targeted PM Modi's family, saying they have used over 150 abusive words against Modi and his parents.

Election predictions BJP-AIADMK will win Tamil Nadu: Rao on Stalin's comments BJP's Telangana unit chief N Ramchander Rao also weighed in on the controversy, saying Stalin junior's comments show the DMK is "frustrated." "Tamil Nadu elections are likely to take place within two months. The political statements by the ruling party show that they are frustrated. Therefore, they are attacking the BJP-AIADMK alliance," he claimed. Rao also claimed the opposition leaders are trying to insult Hinduism and sanatan dharma with their remarks.

