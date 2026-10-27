UP CEO apologizes for 'Thank god...Ram didn't kill minority' post

Singh questioned Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar if he was pushing a political agenda with such errors.

Singh asked, "Gyanesh Kumar, why did Ram hit only a Yadav? Why did Ram not hit any Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht? Is your computer casteist? Are you running the agenda of any political party?"

The UP CEO's official handle responded sarcastically to Singh's questions and defended the error by saying computers/software are not casteist.