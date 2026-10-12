'Vermins have infiltrated party': Key Hindi-speaking face quits Sena UBT
What's the story
Anand Dubey, a prominent spokesperson of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and one of its Hindi-speaking faces in Maharashtra, has resigned from the party. The resignation was announced on Monday and comes amid reported dissatisfaction with the party's functioning. Dubey's exit could pose a setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), especially in connecting with Maharashtra's Hindi-speaking electorate.
Political landscape
'My leaders could never be people like Sharjeel Imam, Khalid'
Speaking to ANI, Dubey said over the past few months, he had been unable to align himself with the party's stance.
"The kind of vermin—cockroaches, lizards, flies, and mosquitoes—that have infiltrated the party are not my leaders. My leaders could never be people like Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, or Dhruv Rathee....My leaders are Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. I am a party worker who regards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as my ideals and my gods."
Political implications
Dubey's resignation raises questions about MVA unity
Dubey's resignation comes at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), is pushing for unity among its members.
His exit raises concerns about the internal unity of the opposition alliance, although it's unclear how it would affect MVA's political strategy.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has not commented on the reasons behind Dubey's departure or his future political plans.
Resignation statement
'National interest should come before political differences'
In his resignation announcement in Mumbai, Dubey stressed that national interest should come before political differences.
He also said that some opposition leaders seem intent on creating chaos.
"They claim that votes were stolen...Votes are not being stolen; it is the minds of some people that have been stolen... We (opposition) did not post even a single tweet in the support of Captain Smit Machchhar...I would rather die than act against my country, Sanatan Dharma, or Hindutva," he said.