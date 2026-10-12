'Vermins have infiltrated party': Key Hindi-speaking face quits Sena UBT

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said over the past few months, he had been unable to align himself with the party's stance.

"The kind of vermin—cockroaches, lizards, flies, and mosquitoes—that have infiltrated the party are not my leaders. My leaders could never be people like Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, or Dhruv Rathee....My leaders are Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. I am a party worker who regards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as my ideals and my gods."