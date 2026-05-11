Vijay meets ex-CM MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister Vijay met former CM and DMK chief MK Stalin on Monday, a day after the actor-turned-politician took the oath following a historic election win that ended the decades-long dominance of Dravidian parties. It is unclear what the leaders discussed at the meeting. But some reports said the visit was a "courtesy call."

Twitter Post Meeting held at the Stalins' residence #WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin and former Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin at their residence.



(Source: DMK) pic.twitter.com/xsmH7uzoeZ — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

Message Don't blame us for Tamil Nadu's financial situation: Stalin Stalin had already congratulated Vijay before their meeting. However, he advised his successor not to blame the previous government for Tamil Nadu's financial situation. He asked Vijay to focus on fulfilling promises made to the people instead. "Don't start saying right away that the government has no money," Stalin said in a post on X after Vijay took oath with his team of ministers.

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Stalin DMK chief defends his government's financial management Stalin defended his government's financial management, saying they implemented many welfare schemes despite challenges like COVID-19 and floods. He also responded to Vijay's allegations of a ₹10 lakh crore debt left by the previous government. "The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits," he said, adding that the state's financial position was explained in February's budget.

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Cabinet Vijay took oath on Sunday Vijay was finally able to take the oath after days of uncertainty following backing from smaller parties. TVK won 108 seats, leaving it 10 short of a majority in the 234-member assembly. Even with the Congress's support (5 seats), the party still lacked a majority, holding it back from forming the new government. On Saturday night, Vijay received an appointment letter from the governor.