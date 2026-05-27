Vijay meets Modi after 12 years for 25 minutes 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting, which reportedly lasted for about 25 minutes, was their first since Vijay took office and the first in nearly 12 years. The two leaders met at Seva Teerth in the national capital. After the meeting, Vijay arrived at Tamil Nadu House, where he received a ceremonial guard of honor during his first official visit.

Twitter Post Vijay at the Prime Minister's Office Today, at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, met with and spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a mark of respect.



(Pics: CMO) pic.twitter.com/7zBgVfl6fi — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

Key concerns Vijay submits petition to PM on various issues During the meeting, Vijay submitted a detailed petition to PM Modi on various issues concerning Tamil Nadu. These included the Vande Mataram controversy, the Mekedatu project dispute, defense projects, and arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. He also advocated for the implementation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's order regarding the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, claiming that delays by the Union government were harming farmers and people who rely on Cauvery water.

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Political ascent Vijay seeks NEET exemption On education, Vijay reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's long-standing demand for exemption from NEET, adding that despite the Assembly enacting legislation twice, the Centre did not accept the request. Vijay also told the PM that important defense initiatives, such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Combat Airborne Systems (CABS) projects, are already being carried out in Tamil Nadu. He asked the Centre to set up the Combat Airborne Systems facility in the state as a continuation of these projects.

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