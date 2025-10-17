'Vijay's TVK not recognized': ECI tells court in stampede case
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Madras High Court that actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party is not a recognized political entity. The ECI made this submission in response to a plea seeking to derecognize the party after a stampede at a political rally in Karur on September 27. The stampede resulted in the deaths of 41 people and injuries to many others.
Recognition rules
TVK failed to meet criteria for state political party
The ECI told the court that a party needs to fulfill certain conditions to be recognized as a state political party. These include having 6% valid vote share in the last Lok Sabha elections from that state, or at least 3% of the total number of seats or three seats, whichever is more, in the last Assembly elections. A party also has to secure at least 6% of the valid votes polled and two seats in assembly polls.
Legal proceedings
Plea sought to add charges against Vijay
The petitioner, an advocate practicing before the Madurai bench, had sought to add more charges against Vijay. The plea sought to include IPC Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 336-338 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and Sections 75 and 33 of Juvenile Justice Act. The petitioner argued that during the rally, children, infants, women, and the elderly gathered in a congested venue, and as a result of gross negligence, mismanagement, and violation of lawful permissions, 41 people died.
Allegations
Petitioner sought derecognition of TVK
The petitioner alleged that the rally violated fundamental rights under Articles 21 (right to life) and 21A (right to education) of the Constitution. The plea sought directions for derecognition or deregistration of TVK for its electoral misconduct and violation of fundamental rights, as well as to strictly enforce the restriction on using children in political rallies and campaigns. It also sought ₹1 crore compensation for each victim's family from Vijay.