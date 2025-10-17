'Vijay's TVK not recognized': ECI tells court in stampede case 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Madras High Court that actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party is not a recognized political entity. The ECI made this submission in response to a plea seeking to derecognize the party after a stampede at a political rally in Karur on September 27. The stampede resulted in the deaths of 41 people and injuries to many others.

Recognition rules TVK failed to meet criteria for state political party The ECI told the court that a party needs to fulfill certain conditions to be recognized as a state political party. These include having 6% valid vote share in the last Lok Sabha elections from that state, or at least 3% of the total number of seats or three seats, whichever is more, in the last Assembly elections. A party also has to secure at least 6% of the valid votes polled and two seats in assembly polls.

Legal proceedings Plea sought to add charges against Vijay The petitioner, an advocate practicing before the Madurai bench, had sought to add more charges against Vijay. The plea sought to include IPC Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 336-338 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and Sections 75 and 33 of Juvenile Justice Act. The petitioner argued that during the rally, children, infants, women, and the elderly gathered in a congested venue, and as a result of gross negligence, mismanagement, and violation of lawful permissions, 41 people died.