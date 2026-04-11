ED raids ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's house in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched fresh raids at the residence of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in South Kolkata. The action is part of an ongoing investigation into a teachers' recruitment scam linked to the School Service Commission. Notably, Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in July 2022 over corruption charges but have since been granted bail.

Investigation progress ED action follows Chatterjee's no-show The ED's action comes after Chatterjee skipped a summons for questioning in the alleged scam. The agency is probing several recruitment-related cases against him. The raids also included the residence of Prasanna Kumar Roy, an alleged middleman in the case who is currently behind bars, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Scam probe ED probing recruitment scam The ED is probing multiple cases related to the recruitment of primary teachers and SSC staff hiring. The agency had earlier raided Mukherjee's residence, where heaps of cash and ornaments were recovered. Chatterjee, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary-general and key strategist, was granted conditional bail in November 2025 after a Supreme Court caveat.

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