Who was Suresh Kalmadi, Congress leader who passed away 

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi died in Pune on Tuesday. He was 82. Kalmadi is survived by his wife, two daughters, son and grandchildren. His last rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth at 3:30pm. Born on May 1, 1944 in Pune, Kalmadi was a former Indian Air Force pilot before entering public life.

Political journey Kalmadi's political career and sports administration role Kalmadi served three terms in the Rajya Sabha from 1982 to 1996 and again in 1998. He entered the Lok Sabha in 1996 and was re-elected in 2004 and 2009. Apart from his political career, he was instrumental in India's sports administration as president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). He played a key role in promoting sporting events across India.

Mixed legacy Kalmadi's legacy and controversies Kalmadi is also credited with starting the Pune Festival in 1989, a cultural event during Ganesh Utsav festivities. However, he was also embroiled in controversy over the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption case. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged misappropriation of Games funds and was arrested in April 2011. Kalmadi was accused of awarding inflated contracts for the Games, including one worth ₹141 crore to Swiss Timing for equipment. He refuted the claims made against him.