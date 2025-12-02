Next Article
3D-printed cornea brings sight back to blind patient
Technology
A team in Israel has used a 3D-printed cornea to restore vision in a legally blind patient—a first-of-its-kind success.
The transplant, done by Rambam Eye Institute and Precise Bio, used lab-grown human cells and could open doors for millions who've lost their sight from injuries or inherited conditions.
Why this matters
This tech could seriously ease the global shortage of donor corneas. With just one healthy donor, scientists can now make up to 300 implants—huge news for places without easy access to eye banks.
Precise Bio hopes to use similar 3D printing methods for other organs too, though more research is needed before it's ready for everyone.