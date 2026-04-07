Designing your dream home? Try these AI tools

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing interior design by providing realistic visualizations, style suggestions, and layout ideas from basic inputs like photos or sketches. These tools enable homeowners, designers, and enthusiasts to explore creative possibilities without having to master advanced software. Here are five of the most amazing AI tools that have come up as of 2026.

#1 Planner 5D: Versatile design app Planner 5D is another versatile app that employs AI features, such as Design Generator and Smart Wizard, to create three-dimensional models. It suggests layouts and customizes furniture, colors, and decor in real time. Perfect for beginners, it even offers a free tier with an extensive library to turn basic inputs into stunning renders.

#2 Homevisualizer.ai: Customizable redesigns Homevisualizer.ai allows you to upload photos of your room and write custom prompts for redesigns. By tweaking creativity levels from low to high, you can get precise or more imaginative results, based on your preference. Either way, this tool would be perfect for trying out different styles, like transitional kitchens or modern living areas, and visually seeing how they would look in your space.

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#3 ImagineArt: Instant room redesigns ImagineArt allows users to upload photos of real rooms and describe the styles they want them to be redesigned in, instantly. It takes real dimensions, layouts, and proportions into account, which makes it perfect for homeowners looking to preview renovations or designers looking to create concepts.

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#4 RoomsgGPT: Quick redesign options RoomsGPT offers quick redesign options by letting users upload a photo and select a style of their liking. The tool is ideal for creating moodboards from favorite designs, and it provides quick inspiration at early brainstorming stages. With a free trial on offer, it makes a great option for anyone looking to experiment with different design possibilities without investing in a full software purchase.