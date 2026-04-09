Sustainable fashion: 5 AI tools helping designers

Fashion designers are now more than ever looking to AI to create sustainable collections that do not contribute to waste, optimize materials, and predict trends without overproducing. These five latest tools, featured in 2025-2026 resources, empower eco-focused creators by cutting down on physical sampling, improving pattern efficiency, and promoting resource-conscious practices.

#1 Refabric: Zero-waste optimization Refabric is an AI fashion assistant focused on patternmaking and end-to-end development. It automatically drafts garment patterns and layouts to minimize fabric waste through zero-waste optimization. By combining 3D visualization and made-to-measure customization, it facilitates sustainable production by using only what is necessary and eliminating excess inventory.

#2 Newarc.ai: Comprehensive design platform Newarc.ai is a full-fledged AI design platform that turns sketches into photorealistic images, creates virtual try-ons, and custom patterns and prints. It reduces design cycles and sampling costs, and even gives data-driven recommendations on which materials to use to be more eco-friendly. It also provides accurate demand forecasting to prevent overproduction.

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#3 Designovel: Trend forecasting tool Designovel is an AI trend forecasting tool that scours global data from social media, e-commerce platforms, and runways to predict colors, silhouettes, and preferences. This way, designers can plan collections according to the market needs. By facilitating efficient production that meets demands, it curbs the waste of unsold inventory.

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#4 Heuritech: Region-specific insights Heuritech focuses on trend forecasting, analyzing huge datasets to provide region-specific insights, visualizations, and probability metrics. In doing so, this tool promotes sustainability by preventing subjective overdesign decisions and directing eco-friendly production decisions. By relying on real consumer signals, it enables designers to make informed decisions that match market demands, contributing to a more sustainable fashion industry, and reducing waste from unsold inventory.