5 AI tools every wildlife photographer should try

Wildlife photography can be a precise task. From planning a shoot to capturing elusive subjects, and editing difficult shots (taken in low light or from afar), everything requires precision. AI tools can make all these processes, from scouting locations to post-production, seamless, letting photographers focus on creativity and ethics. Here are five specific, latest AI-powered tools to elevate your workflow.

Tool 1 Merlin Bird ID for instant identification Merlin Bird ID is a free app by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology that leverages AI to identify birds instantly through photos, songs, calls, location, and time of day. It features thousands of species across the globe and can be used to confirm subjects in the field without disturbing the wildlife. Perfect for bird photographers scouting and validating rare sightings.

Tool 2 Adobe Lightroom's advanced editing features Adobe Lightroom boasts a bunch of AI capabilities, such as Auto Tone, Subject Masking, Content-Aware Healing Brush, and AI Denoise, which are great at wildlife edits. They automatically balance exposure, eliminate distractions like twigs, reduce high-ISO noise, and enhance details in feathers and fur, all while retaining natural textures in RAW files from dawn shoots.

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Tool 3 Topaz Labs AI suite for image enhancement The Topaz Labs AI Suite comes with standalone tools like Gigapixel AI, DeNoise AI, and Sharpen AI to upscale images for large prints. They strip noise from dim-light wildlife shots, and recover sharpness lost to heat haze or long lenses. Photographers use them for high-ISO bird portraits or distant mammal captures while maintaining authenticity without over-processing.

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Tool 4 DxO PureRAW for denoising RAW files DxO PureRAW is an AI-based software that focuses on denoising and sharpening RAW files from wildlife cameras. Its powerful neural networks analyze the structure of the scene to clean high-ISO noise without sacrificing important details, such as fur texture and eye clarity. This one is perfect for handheld shots in low light or from hides, delivering quality shots even in difficult circumstances.