Web designers: You totally need these AI tools

Web design can be incredibly time-consuming, but AI tools are changing the game by simplifying everything from wireframing to content generation. With these tools, designers can concentrate more on creativity and less on menial tasks. Here are five AI-powered tools that will simplify essential web design processes in 2025 and 2026, making it easier for professionals and novices to create high-quality outputs.

Tip 1 Relume: Fast prototyping with AI wireframes Relume is an AI wireframe generator that creates sitemaps, wireframes, and style guides from text prompts. It integrates seamlessly into Figma and Webflow, giving a component library for layouts like headers, footers, etc. By supporting copywriting through ChatGPT connections, Relume reduces the time-to-website process by a great deal, enabling designers to prototype websites faster.

Tip 2 Figma AI: Automating design tasks Figma AI supercharges the much-loved Figma platform by automating a number of tasks, including smart layer organization, component suggestions, auto-layout enhancements, and design linting. Launched in October 2025 with Check Designs, it offers responsive layout variations across devices. The feature accelerates the exploration process without needing a ton of manual hours.

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Tip 3 Uizard: From sketches to digital mockups Uizard is an innovative tool that converts hand-drawn sketches and wireframes into digital UI mockups and prototypes. It finds usability issues while offering data-driven recommendations for UI elements, such as CTAs. Uizard integrates flawlessly with design software, letting designers iterate designs easily. This way, they can transition from concept to digital mockup seamlessly, allowing them to focus on polishing their creative ideas without technical hurdles.

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Tip 4 Fronty: Transforming designs into code Fronty leverages the power of AI to turn design images, screenshots, or mockups into clean HTML and CSS code. Trained on front-end best practices, it ensures that the code generated is well-structured and easy to maintain. Plus, with a no-code editor for additional tweaks, Fronty seamlessly bridges the gap between design teams and development teams.