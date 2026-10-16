Accenture caps employees' Claude spending at $29 per month
What's the story
Accenture, a leading consulting firm, has announced a major change in its policy regarding the use of Anthropic's AI tool, Claude. The company has told many employees that it will centrally pay $29 per month for each employee's use of the tool, according to an internal memo reviewed by 404 Media. This comes as a major shift for those who were previously spending up to $1,000 on Claude every month.
Policy impact
New payment structure for AI tool usage
The internal announcement is titled "Claude Enterprise Users: Important Updates to Licensing and Usage Costs," revealed that the changes took effect on October 1."
The memo said that Accenture would now only centrally fund $29 per month per employee for their use of Claude.
It emphasized that "all costs are consumption-based," meaning any usage beyond this limit would have to be funded by a specific project or team within the company.
Account upgrade
Employees seek ways to upgrade Claude accounts
The new policy has led some employees to look for ways to upgrade their accounts to the Premium plan, which comes with a higher token usage limit.
One employee, whose usage costs have been over $500 for months, asked how they could speed up this process as it significantly impacts project costs.
Another employee expressed disappointment over the change as they extensively use Claude Code for building and testing an AI accelerator for multiple Accenture clients.
Policy flexibility
Access to Claude Enterprise based on role and business need
Accenture clarified in its internal memo that access to Claude Enterprise would continue based on role and business need.
However, it also warned that providing a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) and obtaining a license doesn't guarantee continued access to the tool.
The company said license allocations are reviewed periodically and may be reassessed based on business priorities, role requirements, usage patterns, and evolving workforce needs.
Spokesperson statement
Accenture spokesperson addresses the issue
An Accenture spokesperson addressed the issue in an email to 404 Media, saying, "At the foundation, we make AI available to all our people."
They added that their current approach is "to provide the right tool for the right work," and they continue to invest in AI capabilities and skills that deliver greater value for clients and their own organization.