AdaniConneX's data centers in Visakhapatnam to use air-based cooling
What's the story
AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and US-based EdgeConneX, is set to revolutionize the data center industry in Visakhapatnam. The company has partnered with Google to build three state-of-the-art data center campuses at Mudasarlova and Tarluvada. These facilities will employ innovative air-cooled systems instead of traditional water-based evaporative cooling methods. This approach aims to keep freshwater consumption across all three sites below that of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
Sustainable innovation
Air-based cooling technology
The planned data center campuses will use air-based cooling technology, unlike conventional facilities that rely on evaporative cooling systems and cooling towers.
This innovative approach will help avoid the high water consumption usually associated with such systems.
Of the minimal freshwater required across all three sites, around 80% is expected to be used for landscaping, kitchens, and worker facilities.
The water will be recycled and reused on-site.
Water management
Industrial water connections
The data center campuses will have dedicated industrial water connections, instead of drawing supplies from municipal lines.
This move is aimed at preventing competition with households for drinking water.
The project will also follow a zero-discharge policy for domestic wastewater, which will be treated at an on-site sewage treatment plant, and reused for landscape irrigation and flushing.
No treated wastewater will be discharged into the Mudasarlova Reservoir.
Environmental considerations
Minimizing impact on local water resources
The measures taken by AdaniConneX are aimed at minimizing the impact of its data center campuses on local water resources, including the Mudasarlova Reservoir and the adjacent Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary.
The project comes amid a growing trend of investments in data centers and digital infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, as companies expand capacity to meet rising demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence services.
Investment scrutiny
Water consumption concerns in data center push
Water consumption has emerged as a major concern in Andhra Pradesh's push to attract large data center investments.
These facilities require substantial cooling capacity to support energy-intensive computing and artificial intelligence workloads.
Conventional evaporative cooling systems can consume significant quantities of freshwater, raising questions about their impact on local supplies, especially in water-stressed areas near reservoirs and ecologically sensitive zones.