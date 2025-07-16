Next Article
Adidas unveils laced variant of 3D-Printed Climacool shoes
Adidas just dropped a laced version of its 3D-printed Climacool shoes, moving beyond the original slip-on style.
Now with adjustable laces and a black tongue, these kicks look more like classic sneakers but still keep that cool, super-breathable 3D lattice design.
Laced Climacools cost $160
The laced Climacools cost $160—just $20 more than the slip-ons—and are available at select Adidas stores across the US or online through the Confirmed app.
The update adds printed eyelets for better fit, while keeping the fast-drying comfort fans love.
Perfect if you want futuristic style with an old-school sneaker vibe.