Aditya-L1 captures Doppler velocity images of the Sun's corona

The team at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics explains that by checking how light waves shift in these images, they can actually see if hot plasma from the Sun is moving toward or away from us, kind of like cosmic weather forecasting.

The software powering this breakthrough was developed by Dr. V. Muthupriyal and her team, and the technical details related to the data processing were published recently in the Astrophysical Journal after international peer review, and these related processed images will be disseminated to the scientific community, in addition to the data which is already there in the public domain, to help us better understand, and maybe even predict, solar storms.