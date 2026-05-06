Adobe integrates ChatGPT into GenStudio to simplify marketing campaigns Technology May 06, 2026

Adobe just teamed up with ChatGPT, plugging it into its GenStudio platform to make creating marketing campaigns much easier and faster.

Now, marketers will be able to use simple chat-based tools to whip up and share content across digital channels.

Adobe said conversational AI like this is changing how people interact online, helping brands connect better and catch what customers really want.