Adobe integrates ChatGPT into GenStudio to simplify marketing campaigns
Technology
Adobe just teamed up with ChatGPT, plugging it into its GenStudio platform to make creating marketing campaigns much easier and faster.
Now, marketers will be able to use simple chat-based tools to whip up and share content across digital channels.
Adobe said conversational AI like this is changing how people interact online, helping brands connect better and catch what customers really want.
ChatGPT enables faster brand-compliant creative assets
With ChatGPT in the mix, teams can quickly generate social posts, ads, and other creative assets, all while sticking to brand guidelines.
It is part of a bigger shift toward using AI for more personalized campaigns and faster turnaround times.
Basically, expect more tailored (and maybe cooler) ads popping up in your feeds soon.