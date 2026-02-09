AI apps can misdiagnose serious conditions: Study
AI-powered health apps and chatbots promise quick answers about your symptoms, with some apps claiming over 97% accuracy.
But recent reporting has found they're getting it wrong way too often, sometimes misdiagnosing serious conditions or giving false reassurance.
ChatGPT misjudged cancer risk
One example: ChatGPT misjudged a Turkish patient's cancer risk linked to a cough.
The "AI Dermatologist" app called harmless skin spots up to 95% cancerous and missed actual melanoma.
Another app, Eureka Health, pushed self-diagnosis before Apple removed it from its App Store after Reuters inquired.
Over 1,200 AI health apps have FDA clearance
When tested in real-life situations—where things get messy—consumer AI health tools have performed worse than real doctors in some tests.
Some apps have come back with clearer warnings, but the takeaway is simple: don't trust these tools blindly for medical advice just yet, even though over 1,200 AI health apps now have FDA clearance.