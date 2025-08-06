Next Article
AI at work: How human feedback can boost productivity
Generative AI is shaking up how we work, making teams more productive and creative by learning from real human feedback.
According to Accenture, people who actually use AI are much more likely to trust it—hands-on experience really makes a difference.
AI upskilling on the rise
To make the most of AI, companies need to give employees the tools and freedom to experiment.
That's why 60% of Indian CXOs are planning big upskilling pushes over the next three years.
As AI takes over routine tasks, there's a bigger focus on creative and strategic work, with leaders saying transparency and learning are key for building trust in these new tools.