AI can't think like a human scientist: Google DeepMind CEO
Technology
Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, isn't buying OpenAI's claim that its AI has "PhD-level" smarts.
Speaking at an "All-In" podcast summit recently, he said today's AI—even the latest models—just don't think like top human scientists.
He especially pushed back on OpenAI describing GPT-5 as an expert across many fields.
Hassabis says GPT-5 can't even do basic tasks
Hassabis pointed out that even advanced AIs like Gemini 2.5 struggle with basic tasks and sometimes make up answers (aka "hallucinate").
Experts say this is because current AI focuses more on predicting words than actually reasoning things out.
Hassabis believes it could take another five to 10 years—and some big breakthroughs—before AI gets anywhere close to true human-level intelligence.