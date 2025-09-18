AI can't think like a human scientist: Google DeepMind CEO

Hassabis says GPT-5 can't even do basic tasks

Hassabis pointed out that even advanced AIs like Gemini 2.5 struggle with basic tasks and sometimes make up answers (aka "hallucinate").

Experts say this is because current AI focuses more on predicting words than actually reasoning things out.

Hassabis believes it could take another five to 10 years—and some big breakthroughs—before AI gets anywhere close to true human-level intelligence.