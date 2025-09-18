Bumble BFF now lets you make group chats and hangouts

Group discovery coming in February 2026

Bumble has also brought over features from Geneva, the social platform it bought last year, so former Geneva users can slide right into BFF.

Group discovery is set to launch in February 2026, but you can still match with friends one-on-one if that's more your vibe.

With new rivals like Clockout and Clyx popping up—and nearly half of young adults saying they want better ways to make friends—Bumble hopes these updates will help it bounce back after a recent revenue dip and stay at the center of the friendship app scene.