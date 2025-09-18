Bumble BFF now lets you make group chats and hangouts
Bumble just rolled out a big update for its Bumble For Friends (BFF) app, making it easier to find your people—not just one-on-one, but in groups.
There's now a Groups tab for chat rooms, planning hangouts, and keeping track of events with an in-app calendar.
The move is all about helping young adults build real-life friendships and stronger communities.
Group discovery coming in February 2026
Bumble has also brought over features from Geneva, the social platform it bought last year, so former Geneva users can slide right into BFF.
Group discovery is set to launch in February 2026, but you can still match with friends one-on-one if that's more your vibe.
With new rivals like Clockout and Clyx popping up—and nearly half of young adults saying they want better ways to make friends—Bumble hopes these updates will help it bounce back after a recent revenue dip and stay at the center of the friendship app scene.