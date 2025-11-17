AI chatbots are stepping in as virtual therapists—but is it safe?
With a global shortage of mental health professionals, more people are turning to AI chatbots like ChatGPT for support.
According to the WHO, many people—especially in low-income countries—aren't getting the help they need, and even in wealthier places, many still go untreated.
A recent poll found that 1 in 4 people have already tried or considered using AI for therapy.
Why some experts are worried
Not everyone's convinced this is a good idea. Stanford computer scientist Jared Moore points out that these chatbots can be too agreeable, which might actually get in the way of real progress.
Some companies are working on bots that challenge users more, like Ash from Slingshot AI.
Meanwhile, states like Illinois have started passing laws to keep AI mental health tools in check—and a recent lawsuit against OpenAI highlights just how high the stakes can be when advice goes wrong.