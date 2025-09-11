AI chatbots are transforming mental health support in India

AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude are making mental health support in India more accessible. Platforms using these tools have seen big jumps in users—Docvita's up by 16% year-on-year, Amaha Health by 80%—as more people turn to chatbots and increased psychoeducation expands the market for online mental health services.

Many people consult AI before seeing a therapist People often turn to AI chatbots first before reaching out to human therapists.

This transition is becoming more common as tech improves and more folks learn about the benefits.

The shift shows how digital tools can open doors to real professional care.

How startups are using AI to improve mental healthcare Startups like Amaha Health use AI to match people with the right specialists and cut down on admin work for therapists.

Docvita's chatbot manages records and connects patients with doctors, while Wysa uses AI for session notes and nudges users toward expert help—all while letting clinicians stay in charge.