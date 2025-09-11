Amazon's AR glasses to hit the market by 2026 Technology Sep 11, 2025

Amazon is gearing up to launch two AR glasses: "Amelia" for delivery drivers and "Jayhawk" for consumers.

Amelia will give drivers real-time navigation and delivery info right in their line of sight, with about 100,000 units rolling out in mid-2026.

Jayhawk, which looks sleeker and targets everyday users, is expected by late 2026 or early 2027.