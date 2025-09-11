Amazon's AR glasses to hit the market by 2026
Amazon is gearing up to launch two AR glasses: "Amelia" for delivery drivers and "Jayhawk" for consumers.
Amelia will give drivers real-time navigation and delivery info right in their line of sight, with about 100,000 units rolling out in mid-2026.
Jayhawk, which looks sleeker and targets everyday users, is expected by late 2026 or early 2027.
Amelia vs. Jayhawk
Both models pack microphones and speakers, and at least one report mentions a camera for Amelia.
Amelia focuses on helping workers get packages delivered faster and easier with an embedded display.
Jayhawk will offer a full-color display plus the possibility of better Alexa integration—potentially serving as a smarter upgrade to Echo Frames.
Amazon's dual approach to AR
Amazon's approach is different from Meta's "Hypernova," which lands September 2025 with mini apps and alerts just for consumers.
With Amelia aimed at making work smoother and Jayhawk built for daily life, Amazon seems set on bringing AR to both the workplace and your weekend plans.