Replit ends Anthropic partnership, citing costs and AI performance concerns
What's the story
Replit, the popular AI coding platform, has ended its partnership with Anthropic. The announcement was made by Amjad Masad, the CEO and co-founder of Replit, during his appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt. He cited several reasons for the decision, including cost considerations and performance metrics. Masad said that Replit evaluates its partnerships based on an internal benchmark that assesses performance metrics.
Strategic decision
Replit now partners with OpenAI
Masad revealed that Replit now partners with OpenAI. The partnership was first announced in August.
He said, "I think ChatGPT is better now," emphasizing the importance of performance metrics in this decision.
The CEO also noted that their internal benchmark consistently shows Sol and Astra perform better on building vibe-coded applications from scratch.
Platform details
About Replit and its previous partnership with Anthropic
Replit provides a cloud-based software development platform where users can build and deploy apps directly from their browsers.
The company had partnered with Anthropic to use its Claude models for running its platform, a move that reportedly boosted their revenue significantly.
However, Masad's recent comments have raised questions about the current status of this partnership.
Partnership status
Insiders claim Replit-Anthropic partnership still active
Despite Masad's announcement, insiders familiar with the Replit-Anthropic partnership have denied any such termination.
A source who wished to remain anonymous claimed that the collaboration is still active, Techcrunch reported.
Further evidence from Replit's website, blog posts, and social media accounts suggests that Anthropic products were being used as recently as a few weeks ago.
Business expansion
Shift toward enterprise contracts for Replit
During his TechCrunch Disrupt appearance, Masad also spoke about Replit's growth.
He revealed that enterprise contracts now account for 15% of their revenue, up from just 2% last year.
More than half of their revenue now comes from B2B contracts.
This shift shows a significant change in Replit's business model and target market over the past year.