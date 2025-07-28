Next Article
AI could soon replace many desk jobs, warns Geoffrey Hinton
Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer in AI, is sounding the alarm about how artificial intelligence could pose real risks to society.
On a recent podcast, he called out tech giants for brushing off these dangers and said industry leaders aren't taking the threats seriously enough.
It's not just factory work at risk anymore: Hinton
Hinton revealed that some experts, like Google DeepMind's CEO Demis Hassabis, are quietly worried too.
He also pointed out that AI could soon replace many repetitive desk jobs—so it's not just factory work at risk anymore.
His warnings have contributed to ongoing debates on how (or if) governments should regulate AI to protect jobs and privacy.