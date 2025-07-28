SpaceX has now launched over 9,000 Starlink satellites
SpaceX just sent 52 more Starlink satellites into orbit—24 from California and 28 from Florida—on consecutive days.
With these launches, over 9,000 Starlink satellites are now circling Earth, making up more than half of all active satellites out there.
Starlink aims to bring fast internet to places that usually get left out, especially remote or rural areas.
After launch, the satellites show up as bright "trains" moving across the night sky—pretty cool if you catch them at sunset or sunrise.
If you want to spot them yourself, apps like Star Walk can tell you exactly when they'll pass overhead.
Scientists are worried about crowded orbits
With so many new satellites going up (and even brighter ones from other companies), scientists are raising concerns about crowded orbits and how all this brightness might mess with stargazing and space research.
The conversation around keeping space safe and sustainable is only getting louder.