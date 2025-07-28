Google's revamped QR code scanner is rolling out: Details here

What's new in the QR code scanner?

Scanning is now more user-friendly, too: when you scan a QR code, options like "Copy text" and "Share" pop up alongside the usual "Open."

The design matches Android's Material You style for a consistent vibe.

The update is rolling out gradually (rolling out with version 25.26.35 of Google Play services), so if you don't see it yet, try restarting your phone—it might show up sooner!