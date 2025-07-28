Next Article
Google's revamped QR code scanner is rolling out: Details here
Android's default QR code scanner has a fresh new look, with smoother animations and a cleaner interface.
Now you can open it straight from Quick Settings or your lock screen, and the controls have been simplified into an easy-to-reach pill shape at the bottom—no more fumbling for the flash or close buttons.
What's new in the QR code scanner?
Scanning is now more user-friendly, too: when you scan a QR code, options like "Copy text" and "Share" pop up alongside the usual "Open."
The design matches Android's Material You style for a consistent vibe.
The update is rolling out gradually (rolling out with version 25.26.35 of Google Play services), so if you don't see it yet, try restarting your phone—it might show up sooner!