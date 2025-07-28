Smart wound dressing detects infections, kills bacteria without antibiotics

The dressing uses special fibers loaded with silver to wipe out bacteria on contact. There's also a hydrogel layer that reacts to bacterial enzymes, turning color so you know right away if an infection is brewing—no fancy lab tools required.

An app for instant feedback on infection risk

There's even an app: snap a pic of your bandage and get instant feedback about infection risk.

This could mean faster treatment and less need for antibiotics, especially for people dealing with tough wounds or burns at home.

Backed by India's Department of Science and Technology, this tech could soon make smarter wound care way more accessible.