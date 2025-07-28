Next Article
AYANEO's Pocket DS is a clamshell gaming handheld
AYANEO just revealed the Pocket DS, a clamshell gaming handheld that looks a lot like the classic Nintendo 3DS XL—but runs on Android.
Announced during a livestream and now showing at ChinaJoy in Shanghai, it's part of the growing wave of compact, dual-screen devices shaking up handheld gaming.
Specs expected to match Snapdragon G3 Gen 3
The Pocket DS is already in production, with full specs dropping July 29. Rumor has it we'll see hardware on par with Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chips.
AYANEO's no stranger to this style—they've launched clamshells before—so fans can expect a polished experience aimed at making Android gaming even more fun and portable.