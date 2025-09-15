Next Article
AI-driven cyberattacks target Gmail: What you should do
Heads up: Google just flagged a new cyberattack using AI-driven techniques to sneak into Gmail accounts.
Hackers are hiding secret commands in emails and calendar invites—a method called "prompt injection"—that could let them access your private info.
To help stay safe, Google suggests turning on the "known senders" setting in Google Calendar.
Google is bolstering its defenses
Google's not sitting still—they've upgraded their security with smarter machine learning models, including the better-protected Gemini 2.5, trained specifically to spot these sneaky prompts.
According to Forbes, Google's systems already block over 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware attacks, so these new defenses add another layer of protection against evolving threats.