AI-driven cyberattacks target Gmail: What you should do Technology Sep 15, 2025

Heads up: Google just flagged a new cyberattack using AI-driven techniques to sneak into Gmail accounts.

Hackers are hiding secret commands in emails and calendar invites—a method called "prompt injection"—that could let them access your private info.

To help stay safe, Google suggests turning on the "known senders" setting in Google Calendar.