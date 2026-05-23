AI generated lawsuits surge in US courts, study shows
US courts are seeing a big spike in lawsuits created by artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT.
According to a recent MIT and University of South California study, self-filed cases rose from a long-term steady-state average of 11% to nearly 17% by the end of 2025.
While AI is making it easier for people to file their own legal claims, this flood of paperwork is putting serious strain on judges and court staff.
Lawyers say AI filings raise fees
AI tools launched in the past few years let anyone generate legal documents without needing a lawyer.
That means more people can stand up for themselves, but also more questionable filings clogging up the system.
MIT's Anand Shah cautioned that if this keeps up, courts will basically have to grind to a halt.
Lawyers say fees are rising fast as they deal with extra motions, some of them frivolous, and many users don't fully understand legal rules, making things even trickier for everyone involved.