AI generated lawsuits surge in US courts, study shows

Lawyers say AI filings raise fees

AI tools launched in the past few years let anyone generate legal documents without needing a lawyer.

That means more people can stand up for themselves, but also more questionable filings clogging up the system.

MIT's Anand Shah cautioned that if this keeps up, courts will basically have to grind to a halt.

Lawyers say fees are rising fast as they deal with extra motions, some of them frivolous, and many users don't fully understand legal rules, making things even trickier for everyone involved.