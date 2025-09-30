Why trusting AI for travel advice could ruin your vacation

As artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini become more popular for trip planning, some travelers have found themselves in frustrating or even dangerous situations due to incorrect information. A recent incident in Peru highlights the potential risks of relying solely on AI for travel advice. Two tourists were misled by an AI-generated suggestion to visit a non-existent "Sacred Canyon of Humantay," leading them to a rural road in the outskirts of Mollepata without a guide or destination.

Risks Human expertize crucial for safe travels Miguel Angel Gongora Meza, founder of Evolution Treks Peru, warned that such misinformation can be deadly in places like Peru. He explained that elevation, climate changes, and path accessibility must be carefully planned. Using an AI program like ChatGPT without proper knowledge could land you at a high altitude with no oxygen or phone signal.

Trend Rise of AI in trip planning Despite the risks, AI tools have become an integral part of trip planning for millions. A survey found that 30% of international travelers now use generative AI tools and dedicated travel sites like Wonderplan and Layla to organize their trips. These programs can provide valuable travel tips when working properly, but they can also lead people into frustrating or dangerous situations when not.

Challenges AI's limitations and challenges A 2024 survey found that 37% of respondents who used AI for travel planning reported insufficient information, while around 33% said their AI-generated recommendations contained false information. These issues stem from how AI generates its answers. Rayid Ghani, a distinguished professor in machine learning at Carnegie Mellon University, explained that programs like ChatGPT may seem to give rational advice but can also produce "hallucinations," or fabricated information.

Misunderstandings Misunderstanding the physical world Ghani emphasized that analyzing data doesn't give AI tools a useful understanding of the physical world. They can easily confuse a leisurely 4,000m walk through a city for a 4,000m climb up the side of a mountain. This misunderstanding can lead to inaccurate travel suggestions and potential risks for travelers who rely solely on AI for their itineraries.