Microsoft Copilot gets 'vibe working' features for Excel, Word

Feature functionality

AI can now generate and refine spreadsheets in Excel

The new features are designed to simplify complex tasks in Microsoft Excel and Word. In Excel, the AI can automatically generate, check, and refine spreadsheets for complex data modeling. This means users won't need advanced skills to use the software. Meanwhile, in Word, users can interactively create and edit documents with Copilot drafting content, asking clarifying questions as needed, and formatting output accordingly.