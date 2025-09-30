Microsoft Copilot gets 'vibe working' features for Excel, Word
What's the story
Microsoft has unveiled two new features, Agent Mode and Office Agent, in its 365 Copilot suite. The development was confirmed by Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella on X (formerly Twitter). The tech giant is calling these innovative Office AI capabilities "vibe working," a concept that allows users to simply state their requirements and let the AI handle the document creation process.
Feature functionality
AI can now generate and refine spreadsheets in Excel
The new features are designed to simplify complex tasks in Microsoft Excel and Word. In Excel, the AI can automatically generate, check, and refine spreadsheets for complex data modeling. This means users won't need advanced skills to use the software. Meanwhile, in Word, users can interactively create and edit documents with Copilot drafting content, asking clarifying questions as needed, and formatting output accordingly.
Enhanced productivity
Office Agent can create PowerPoint presentations from prompts
The Office Agent, which is integrated into Copilot's chat, lets users create PowerPoint presentations and Word documents directly from prompts. Microsoft claims the tool is built to create structured presentations and ready-to-use documents, solving long-standing problems with AI-generated slides. This feature aims at improving productivity by making it easier for users to create high-quality content quickly.