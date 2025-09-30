NASA's Moon village plans: Nuclear power for permanent human presence

They're developing a lightweight fission power system (under 15 tons) to handle everything from life support to research gear. It's all part of the Artemis missions, with an eye on prepping humans for Mars trips in the same timeframe. Basically, NASA 's trying to unlock deep space living for real.

Meanwhile, other nations are also pushing their own space agendas

Other space agencies are charting their own courses: Europe is focusing on climate monitoring from space; India and Japan are teaming up for a big Moon lander; China's building satellite networks and tackling space junk.

Everyone's got their own vision for what comes next in exploring beyond Earth.