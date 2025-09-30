NASA's Moon village plans: Nuclear power for permanent human presence
NASA just announced plans to set up a permanent village on the Moon within the next decade.
The big idea? Use a compact nuclear reactor to keep things running smoothly—even through those long, dark lunar nights—so people can actually live and work there nonstop.
Fission power system to support deep space living
They're developing a lightweight fission power system (under 15 tons) to handle everything from life support to research gear.
It's all part of the Artemis missions, with an eye on prepping humans for Mars trips in the same timeframe.
Basically, NASA's trying to unlock deep space living for real.
Meanwhile, other nations are also pushing their own space agendas
Other space agencies are charting their own courses: Europe is focusing on climate monitoring from space; India and Japan are teaming up for a big Moon lander; China's building satellite networks and tackling space junk.
Everyone's got their own vision for what comes next in exploring beyond Earth.