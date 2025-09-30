WhatsApp now supports live photos and document scanning

WhatsApp is rolling out a new set of updates, bringing creative tools and new features to its iOS and Android apps. The biggest highlight of this update is the support for Live Photos (on iOS) and Motion Photos (on Android). These features add movement and sound to a moment, making it more lively than a still image. The cross-platform compatibility ensures that friends see the moment as intended.

AI integration AI-generated chat themes and video backgrounds The latest update also brings more Meta AI integration into WhatsApp. Users can now create custom chat themes using AI, going beyond the preset options that were introduced earlier this year. During video calls and chats, the AI can generate unique backgrounds for users - be it a beach, outer space, or an imaginary place. However, not all users will get these AI features immediately as Meta is rolling them out gradually.

Fun addition New sticker packs for more fun Along with the AI integration, WhatsApp has also introduced new sticker packs to make conversations more fun. The new sets include Fearless Bird, School Days, and Vacation. These stickers give users a more playful way to express their feelings without typing anything.