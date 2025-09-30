WhatsApp now supports live photos and document scanning
What's the story
WhatsApp is rolling out a new set of updates, bringing creative tools and new features to its iOS and Android apps. The biggest highlight of this update is the support for Live Photos (on iOS) and Motion Photos (on Android). These features add movement and sound to a moment, making it more lively than a still image. The cross-platform compatibility ensures that friends see the moment as intended.
AI integration
AI-generated chat themes and video backgrounds
The latest update also brings more Meta AI integration into WhatsApp. Users can now create custom chat themes using AI, going beyond the preset options that were introduced earlier this year. During video calls and chats, the AI can generate unique backgrounds for users - be it a beach, outer space, or an imaginary place. However, not all users will get these AI features immediately as Meta is rolling them out gradually.
Fun addition
New sticker packs for more fun
Along with the AI integration, WhatsApp has also introduced new sticker packs to make conversations more fun. The new sets include Fearless Bird, School Days, and Vacation. These stickers give users a more playful way to express their feelings without typing anything.
User convenience
Improved group search feature
The latest update also brings an improved group search feature. Instead of trying to remember quirky group names, users can now simply search for a friend's name in the Chats tab. This will show all the groups they share with that particular friend, making navigation much easier and more convenient. WhatsApp has also added built-in document scanning to Android, letting users scan and send files - a feature iPhone users already had.