AI is now better at predicting the future than humans

ManticAI uses multiple AIs to tackle each problem

Instead of relying on just one system, ManticAI splits each problem into tasks for different AIs from OpenAI, Google, and DeepSeek.

They mix real-time news analysis, historical research, and scenario simulations—then keep updating their predictions.

Co-founder Toby Shevlane shared that their AI often breaks away from groupthink, offering fresh takes compared to most humans.