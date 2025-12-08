Next Article
AI is powering the next wave of space travel
Technology
AI is now a big deal in how we send spacecraft to places like the Moon and Mars.
Engineers are using machine learning and reinforcement learning to design smarter propulsion systems—think engines that use nuclear power or fusion—making future missions safer, faster, and more efficient.
How AI makes rockets smarter
Reinforcement learning helps these engines by spotting patterns and tweaking designs for better heat transfer in nuclear systems.
It also assists in the development of fusion devices (like polywells), which require precise management of magnetic fields, and keeps fuel use in check, so spacecraft can adapt on the fly.
As AI keeps improving, it's opening up new ways for us to explore deeper into space.