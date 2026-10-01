AI-powered teams uncover decade-old PHP flaw, EU government sites offline
Technology
A big security flaw in PHP, the code behind many websites, forced several European government sites offline this week.
The bug had gone unnoticed for more than 10 years until AI-powered cybersecurity teams finally spotted it.
Developers quickly rolled out emergency fixes on October 21, 2026, to keep things safe.
CERT-EU warns of PHP hacking risks
Countries like the Netherlands, Finland, France, and Denmark were among the countries affected since so many sites rely on PHP, including popular platforms like WordPress and Joomla.
CERT-EU warned about possible hacking risks and urged organizations to update as soon as possible.
If you run a website or blog using PHP, make sure you install the latest updates; staying on top of security keeps everyone safer online.