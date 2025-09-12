Next Article
AI skills seen as key career boosters by women in tech
A new 2025 survey from apna.co finds that most women in India's tech scene—especially Gen Z and those from smaller cities—are betting on AI to boost their careers.
Out of 11,300+ women surveyed, 78% believe AI will open up more in-demand roles, and over half are already training in AI or machine learning.
Many face real hurdles
Nearly two-thirds say having solid AI skills matters more than an elite college degree, a view strongest among women outside big metros.
Still, many face real hurdles: limited access to good opportunities (42%), a need for better mentorship (27%), and calls for advanced training (19%).
The drive is there—what's needed now is support to help them level up.