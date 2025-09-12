Mark your calendars for the next partial solar eclipse Technology Sep 12, 2025

Heads up, sky-watchers!

On September 21, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will cover up to 86% of the Sun at the point of greatest eclipse over the remote South Pacific, with 58-73% coverage in southern New Zealand and nearby regions, creating a dramatic crescent in the sky for parts of the Southern Hemisphere.

The show runs from 17:30 to 21:54 UTC and peaks at 19:43 UTC.