Mark your calendars for the next partial solar eclipse
Heads up, sky-watchers!
On September 21, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will cover up to 86% of the Sun at the point of greatest eclipse over the remote South Pacific, with 58-73% coverage in southern New Zealand and nearby regions, creating a dramatic crescent in the sky for parts of the Southern Hemisphere.
The show runs from 17:30 to 21:54 UTC and peaks at 19:43 UTC.
Where to see it and how to watch safely
You'll catch the eclipse if you're in eastern Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, or nearby ocean areas—but not if you're in India or Europe this time.
If you're lucky enough to be in the path, make sure to use proper eclipse glasses or solar filters; regular sunglasses won't cut it.
Notable celestial event
This eclipse comes right after September's "Blood Moon" lunar eclipse and lines up with the equinox—when the Sun sits directly over Earth's equator—making it a pretty unique moment for both astronomy fans and anyone who just loves cool space events.