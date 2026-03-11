AI threatens these jobs the most: Report
Technology
AI research lab Anthropic just dropped a report warning that computer programming, customer service, and data entry are the top jobs at risk of being replaced by AI.
This comes as tech layoffs keep making headlines, with leaders like Jack Dorsey pointing to AI as a big reason for cutting staff.
Who's at risk and who is safe?
Anthropic found that people in these vulnerable roles are more likely to be older, female, more educated, and higher-paid.
Meanwhile, hands-on jobs like mechanics and cooks look safer from automation for now.
As AI keeps advancing, careers needing human connection or problem-solving (think nursing or law) could see more demand.
The takeaway: adapting skills is going to be key as the job market shifts.