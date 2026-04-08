AI tools every project manager should know

Project managers increasingly rely on artificial intelligence to simplify processes and boost productivity. AI tools automate mundane tasks, offer real-time insights, and facilitate better team collaboration. Knowing which AI tools can boost your project management practice is crucial for remaining competitive in today's fast-paced world.

#1 Celoxis AI LEX: Transforming project execution Celoxis AI Lex offers a combination of predictive analytics, natural language commands, and real-time data integration. With this tool, managers can ask questions such as "What are the risks in my projects?" and get instant insights relevant to them. Its advanced capabilities enable teams to plan and execute projects more efficiently.

#2 Asana Intelligence: Boosting productivity Asana Intelligence offers AI-powered productivity recommendations, elevating team efficiency with detailed task summaries and status updates. Its goal-setting capabilities enable teams to set clear objectives with minimal manual effort, maintaining alignment and focus. Plus, the ability to generate comprehensive meeting summaries cuts down time on documentation, giving team members room to focus on more strategic tasks, and promoting an atmosphere of enhanced productivity and collaboration.

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#3 Wrike Work Intelligence: Predicting risks effectively As Wrike's Work Intelligence is centered around predicting project risks, it does so brilliantly with its built-in Wrike Copilot chatbot. The tool offers in-depth explanations of possible issues, helping managers gauge what may go wrong and what stays under control. It specifically serves enterprise users looking for solid risk management tools.

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#4 Zapier: Automating across platforms Zapier connects over 8,000 apps for task updates, notifications, and workflow automation, without any coding. It is incredibly useful for teams working with multiple tools, such as Asana and Google Sheets, by allowing seamless integration between platforms. Zapier Forms and Tables let you create a custom dashboard for improved project visibility.