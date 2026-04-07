Content editor? These AI tools are a must-have

AI tools have become a must-have for content editors looking to improve editing precision. Offering real-time suggestions and in-depth analysis, these tools automate repetitive tasks and catch subtle errors. By ensuring consistency in grammar, style, readability, and fact-checking, AI enables editors to focus on higher-level refinements. From grammar corrections to content analysis and SEO optimization, these tools simplify workflows without replacing human judgment.

Tool 1 ChatGPT: Versatile editing assistant ChatGPT serves as an all-in-one tool for editors, taking care of copyediting duties like grammar, spelling, and punctuation. It ensures that text is aligned with style guides like The Chicago Manual of Style. Its Deep Research feature fact-checks by scanning websites and academic papers, creating detailed reports with citations in up to 30 minutes. Perfect for nonfiction editing and sourcing references.

Tool 2 Grammarly & Microsoft Word 365's Editor: Grammar & style checks Grammarly and Microsoft Word 365's Editor offer AI-driven grammar corrections, style adjustments, and consistency checks across documents. They catch syntax issues and recommend improvements to make your text clear and on tone. These capabilities save a lot of time on first-pass reviews by automatically catching common errors, all while improving the overall quality of the text.

Advertisement

Tool 3 Wordtune & DeepL Write: Rewriting & paraphrasing excellence Wordtune is exceptionally good at rewriting and paraphrasing a text without changing the meaning. It offers freemium predictive text capabilities to make your writing flow better. Meanwhile, DeepL Write gives you perfect suggestions for pasted text, seamlessly bridging gaps or simplifying complex paragraphs without altering context or intent. Both can be handy for editors looking to polish content without compromising on the message or clarity.

Advertisement

Tool 4 Narrato & TinyMCE's AI assistant: Real-time assistance Narrato serves as a never-ending writing assistant, keeping grammar, readability, and tone in check for refined content. It makes it easier for editors to maintain high standards. TinyMCE's AI Assistant combines real-time factual verification with massive databases to flag errors in a jiffy. It even standardizes phrasing for brand compliance, making it an indispensable tool for editors looking to improve content quality while following certain guidelines and sticking to brand voice.