Tired of spam calls? These AI tools can help you

In today's digital landscape, businesses are more susceptible than ever to false sales claims, from fake metrics to misleading ads. These deceptive practices can destroy trust and incur losses. To counter this, AI tools have emerged as reliable candidates for checking claims against credible sources, spotting synthetic media, and analyzing content for signs of fabrication. Using these, companies can keep their marketing trustworthy and effective.

#1 Verifying claims with Proof Library The "Proof Library" approach uses AI agents to mine data from CRM systems, Slack channels, and support tickets. With this, sales claims can be automatically verified by cross-referencing them with real evidence like case studies and profit-and-loss outcomes. By adhering to legal guidelines without generating false information, this approach keeps businesses credible in their marketing efforts.

#2 Detecting deepfakes in retail fraud Deepfake detection tools like Pindrop are critical in flagging AI-generated voice bots used in refund scams and impersonation attacks. With about three in ten retail fraud attempts being AI-generated, these tools are crucial for flagging synthetic images used in "phantom inventory" claims or fake damaged goods photos for return fraud.

Advertisement

#3 Analyzing text with leading detectors AI content detectors like Turnitin AI Detection and GPTZero are great at spotting fake text in marketing material. The tools analyze subtle patterns such as unnatural consistency or lack of emotional depth that hint at false claims. By providing probability scores instead of binary results, they minimize false positives on human-edited content. They also explain the detections for better reliability.

Advertisement