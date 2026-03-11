If you love reading, these AI tools will surprise you

In today's fast-paced world, AI tools make it easier than ever to create personalized reading lists based on your interests, reading history, and goals. By analyzing your preferences and past reads, they recommend books, articles, and papers that feel custom-made. This not only saves time but also improves discovery. The advanced AI tools of 2026 take this to another level by providing features like instant summaries, personalized suggestions based on saved content, and more.

#1 Readwise Reader: Your personal research library Readwise Reader serves as a personal research library by bringing articles, PDFs, and newsletters into one hub. Its AI creates instant summaries to help you determine what to read next, while employing spaced repetition to revisit highlights for improved retention. You can upload notes or existing libraries to get personalized suggestions based on your saved content.

#2 Mendeley: Tailored research recommendations Mendeley provides research recommendations by scanning the libraries of users and suggesting papers they may have missed. Its engine personalizes feeds from citations and reading habits, making it perfect to build academic or professional reading lists. This tool can be particularly helpful for people looking to expand their knowledge base in specific fields.

#3 Liner: Dynamic content curation Further, Liner is an AI highlighter for web pages and PDFs, which builds on user annotations by suggesting related content. As users highlight key passages, Liner connects them to similar materials, automatically curating a knowledge base that evolves into a rich, dynamic reading list. This feature can even help you discover new content in line with your interests.

#4 Scholarcy: Efficient summary flashcards Scholarcy extracts key findings, methods, and concepts from papers into summary flashcards. You can enter a topic or a batch of documents into the tool and screen them for relevance without reading them fully in a jiffy. It can help you put together focused lists in no time by offering concise overviews of complex materials.