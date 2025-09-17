AI training worlds are the next big thing in tech

The race to create better AI

Startups like Mechanize Work are going all-in on building these RL environments, even offering high salaries to attract top talent.

Meanwhile, established names like Mercor and Scale AI are expanding their focus to keep up.

Still, scaling RL tech isn't easy—there are real hurdles like making sure AIs don't "game" the system or get stuck in loopholes.

Even so, the promise of better-trained AI keeps everyone pushing forward in 2025.