AI training worlds are the next big thing in tech
Silicon Valley is now pouring energy into creating advanced "reinforcement learning" (RL) environments—basically, virtual worlds where AI can learn by trial and error.
These spaces help AI agents practice tasks and solve problems on their own, making them smarter with each try.
Tech giants and labs are increasingly seeking out third-party vendors and startups to help accelerate AI improvement.
The race to create better AI
Startups like Mechanize Work are going all-in on building these RL environments, even offering high salaries to attract top talent.
Meanwhile, established names like Mercor and Scale AI are expanding their focus to keep up.
Still, scaling RL tech isn't easy—there are real hurdles like making sure AIs don't "game" the system or get stuck in loopholes.
Even so, the promise of better-trained AI keeps everyone pushing forward in 2025.