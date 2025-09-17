Google's Gemini hits $6.3 million in revenue, surpasses ChatGPT on iOS
Gemini, Google's AI chatbot, just shot past ChatGPT to claim the #1 spot on the US App Store.
The big boost came after its Nano Banana image editor launched in August, sparking a 45% spike in downloads so far this month—hitting 12.6 million installs in September, up from 8.7 million in August.
Gemini's growth story
Gemini isn't just trending in the US—it's now a top five iPhone app across 108 countries and jumped from 26th to second place on Google Play by early September.
Josh Woodward, VP at Google Gemini and Labs, shared that since the Nano Banana model launched, Gemini has brought in 23 million new users who've already shared over half a billion images.
On the money side, Gemini pulled in $6.3 million so far this year (with $1.6 million just last month), marking an incredible leap from January's $115k—showing this AI is having a serious moment right now.